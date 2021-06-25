Cancel
5 tips for explaining why you're looking for a new job

By Flex Jobs Editors
Ladders
Ladders
 16 days ago
There are a number of questions you know will be asked during a job interview. One of those questions is often, “Why are you looking for a new job?”

When you’re employed, it can be somewhat awkward to explain why you’re looking for a new job. Of course, you should always answer honestly. But, you also don’t want to bad-mouth your boss or current company.

So, how do you explain why you’re looking for a new job when you’re already employed? Here are five tips to help you out!

1. You’ve outgrown the position

Gone are the days when people stay with one company their entire career. But unless the position has grown and changed with you, your might feel bored or uninspired by the job.

It’s acceptable to state that while you’ve loved working for the company and have learned so much in your job, you feel that you’ve learned everything that you can and are looking for a job with new challenges where you can better utilize your skills and experience.

2. Explain what problems you’ll solve

While explaining why you want a new job is an acceptable answer, don’t stop there. Take it a step further and explain how you’re a problem solver, that you’d like to solve problems for the company, and how that advances your career.

For example, you could point out potential pain points the organization might be facing and then explain how you plan to solve them with your fresh ideas, experience, and knowledge. Then focus the rest of your answer on why this new job aligns better with your career goals and where you want your career path headed in the future.

3. You’re changing careers

One of the easiest ways to explain why you want to leave your current position is that you’ve changed career interests. It’s a sign that you know what works for you and what doesn’t—literally.

So, if you are applying for a new job that is different from your former field, let your interviewer know that you are changing career paths and that working for this company would be in line with your new career goals. Then explain all of your transferable skills and experience to show that you are qualified for the job.

4. It’s the next logical step

Sometimes you’ve gone as far as you can go in your career at your current company, but you want to go farther. It might be because the company is small, and there’s no room for you to move up the career ladder. Or, it could be that your current company has a narrow focus, and you’ve decided you want to work on broader or larger projects.

Whatever it is, explain how the new role at the new company helps you advance along your career path while mentioning how your current skill set will benefit the employer.

5. Tell them this is your dream role or company

Employers aren’t just looking for anyone to fill open job positions. They want job seekers who ardently want to work for their organization. Make your answer less about your current employer and more about why the hiring manager’s company is the perfect fit for you. Explain how you believe in their mission statement, support their humanitarian efforts, and connect with their company culture.

These can show a potential employer that you’ve not only researched the company but that you’ll fit in well with the company and won’t leave after six months.

Here’s why

Explaining why you’re looking for a new job when you already have one is a balancing act. Focusing your answer on what you can offer the company and why it’s the right career move for you can help you impress the hiring manager.

Even seasoned pros need some interview prep. FlexJobs members get discounted access to our Career Coaches and mock interview sessions. Join today and schedule your mock interview session. Or, take the tour and learn about all the benefits of membership.

This article originally appeared in FlexJobs.

Ladders

Ladders

