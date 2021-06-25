10 years later: Deadly shooting of 34-year-old man in NE Portland remains unsolved

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public's help in solving a deadly shooting that occurred 10 years ago. In the early morning hours of June 26, 2011, Leonard "LJ" Irving, 34, was found dead in the area of Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Thompson Street after officers responded to the reports of a shooting. Irving was a father of three young children at the time of his death.