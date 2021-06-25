Cancel
Celebrities

‘Conan’ Is Over, but Conan O’Brien Isn’t Going Anywhere

By Ben Travers, @BenTTravers
IndieWire
IndieWire
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Conan” is over, but Conan O’Brien isn’t going anywhere. Not really. After 28 years behind three nightly talk show desks, Hollywood’s Boston-Irish ambassador (sorry Mark Wahlberg) wrapped one last week of programming on Thursday. A hobbled Jack Black still stood for O’Brien’s big going away number. Homer Simpson showed up to mock the monorail episode of “The Simpsons” that O’Brien wrote, while the host himself spent his final 15 minutes paying tribute to his writers, producers, band, family, and many of the other less-heralded folks who helped him move from “Late Night” to “The Tonight Show” to “Conan,” before sharing these parting words.

