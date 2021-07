The title of Pop Smoke‘s forthcoming posthumous album has been revealed. The new record, which is set to release on July 16, was officially put up for pre-order on Apple Music and it confirmed that the album will be a self-titled posthumous effort. Pop Smoke is set to feature a total of 17 tracks and although the titles were not revealed, a 30-second preview of the final song, entitled “Outro,” hears the late artist deliver a short speech about staying focused. “That’s why we try to tell the young n***as like, stay focused, you understand? You know what I’m saying, keep your mind straight on the prize. Don’t let nothin’ get in between, you know what I’m saying? Gotta focus up. Gotta be fully focused,” he said.