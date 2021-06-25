Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Sneak Peek of Her Latest Project (and Oprah Is Involved)

The original quarantine couples are back. “Love is Blind: After the Altar,” and three-episode special followup to “Love is Blind,” will premiere July 28 on Netflix. “Love is Blind: After the Alter” brings back Season 1 fan favorites as they prepare for a two-year anniversary party for the Hamiltons and the Barnetts, the two couples to successfully make it down the aisle during the “Love is Blind” experiment. Ahead of the party, audiences will get to catch up with the cast as they settle back into their daily lives in Atlanta, Ga. When the show ended, some singles left with a sour taste in their mouth about the experiment’s outcomes, so there is no doubt there will be drama and surprise appearances.