Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Sneak Peek of Her Latest Project (and Oprah Is Involved)

Cover picture for the articleTracee Ellis Ross has a new project in the works: a documentary series. And she’s not the only major name who’s tied to the program. On Thursday, the 48-year-old actress teased her new doc, The Hair Tales, in a video on her personal Instagram account. “So so excited to finally announce The Hair Tales, a docuseries that will act as a love letter to Black women celebrating our joyful brilliance through the portal of our hair!” she captioned the post. “An intimate journey of identity, culture, legacy, beauty, strength and love! This series is personal and universal, American and global. Ooohhh I’m so excited!”

The Guardian

Tracee Ellis Ross and Oprah Winfrey announce TV show about black hair

Black-ish actor Tracee Ellis Ross has announced a new TV show about black hair. The team behind it will all be women of colour. Ross will executive produce The Hair Tales alongside Oprah Winfrey and Michaela Angela Davis, the co-author of The Meaning of Mariah Carey. The docuseries will connect “intimate and authentic” personal tales of Black women’s experiences and how they are connected to bigger societal and historical themes.
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490

Tracee Ellis Ross Teams Up With Oprah To Create “The Hair Tales” Docuseries

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. If there’s one thing Tracee Ellis Ross knows, it’s hair. The model, actress, and entrepreneur launched Pattern, a haircare line that focuses on nourishing and strengthening your natural coils and curls. The Blackish actress is very vocal about the importance of loving your hair, and now she’s showing us how in her latest project The Hair Tales.
