Richard Branson has successfully touched the edge of space on board a Virgin Galactic flight.The Virgin boss was carried on board his company’s space plane in its first fully crewed test.As well as representing a success – and major publicity coup – for the company, it also meant that Mr Branson beat fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos to space. The Amazon founder will make a similar journey on 20 July, on board one of his own Blue Origin spacecraft.Blue Origin has argued that Mr Branson’s trip does not really count as a trip to space, since he did not cross the Kármán line that generally defined the boundary of space....