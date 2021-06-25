Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

2021 Player Review: Liam Foudy had a forgettable first season with the Columbus Blue Jackets

By MrSwift13
jacketscannon.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiam Foudy burst onto the scene in the bubble last year, playing 10 games, including 42:27 in the five-overtime game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He scored an even strength goal in the deciding game five of the play-in round against the Toronto Maple Leafs. In the bubble, Foudy looked like he belonged for long stretches. This season, his first season in the NHL, expectations were that Foudy might struggle but would look like he fit in in the NHL more often than not.

www.jacketscannon.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Larsen
Person
Liam Foudy
Person
Vladislav Gavrikov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Maple Leafs#The Blue Jackets#Cf#The Columbus Blue Jackets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLfox10phoenix.com

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie dies in Novi after fireworks malfunction

NOVI, Mich. - The Columbus Blue Jackets and Latvian Hockey Federation said Monday that 24-year-old goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks has died. He died from an apparent head injury in a fall after medical personnel arrived, the team said in a statement. It was not immediately clear what caused the fall or where he was at the time. Multiple messages left with team and national federation personnel were not immediately returned.
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

2021 free-agent focus for the Columbus Blue Jackets

Free agency is now just a little more than a month away and many teams are already looking ahead to when it opens up. There will be several prominent players set to hit the open market in late July while many teams have key restricted free agents to re-sign as well. Columbus doesn’t have a lot of huge names to lock up, but it’s still an important offseason for the franchise.
NHLMining Journal

Columbus Blue Jackets' goalie death has far-reaching effects

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Matiss Kivlenieks was with teammate and close friend Elvis Merzlikins in Michigan for the wedding of the daughter of Columbus Blue Jackets’ goaltender coach Manny Legace and a Fourth of July celebration. The festive weekend ended in tragedy Sunday night when the 24-year-old goaltender from Latvia, who...
NHLColumbus Dispatch

Sylvain Lefebvre hired to round out Columbus Blue Jackets coaching staff

The Blue Jackets’ coaching staff is now complete. The team announced Wednesday that Sylvain Lefebvre, a former NHL defenseman and longtime coach in the American Hockey League, will join coach Brad Larsen’s first staff in Columbus. Lefebvre, 53, joins a team that added former Manitoba Moose head coach Pascal Vincent...
NHLGwinnett Daily Post

NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Columbus Blue Jackets

Blue Jackets G Matiss Kivlenieks dies from fireworks blast. Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died Sunday night of chest trauma -- not a head injury from a fall -- caused by a fireworks mortar blast. He was 24.
NHLWSYX ABC6

Questions unanswered 4 days after Columbus Blue Jackets tragedy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four days after a fireworks mishap killed Matiss Kivlenieks, a 24-year-old goaltender for the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets, the investigation continues with many questions still unanswered. Novi, Michigan, police said a report won’t be available until the end of the week at the earliest. Questions remain...
NHLlitterboxcats.com

Friday Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Offseason Open Forum

Now that 24 hours have elapsed since Gary Bettman handed out the Stanley Cup, NHL teams can buy out players, for whatever reason they see fit. The buyout window is open until 5 p.m. mountain on July 27, one day before the opening of the annual free agent frenzy period.
NHLYardbarker

Today in Hockey History: July 9

The events of July 9 are full of Hall of Fame names who left their mark on the National Hockey League, both on the ice and in the front office. There were trades, free agent signings, births, and retirements. So, let’s begin our daily trip back in time to relive all the best moments from this date.
NHLtheleafsnation.com

Around the NHL: Comparing NHL teams to Formula 1 teams

I’m definitely not alone in saying that Formula 1 has recently swept me off my feet and captivated me as one of my new favourite sports. After a friend told me to watch the Drive to Survive Netflix series, it timed perfectly with the start of the 2021 season in Bahrain. One exciting race later, and I was in.
NHLNHL

My Draft Day: Anthony Duclair

Anthony Duclair didn't know what to expect heading into the 2013 NHL Draft. Arriving to the Prudential Center in New Jersey, the speedy forward was ranked 57th among North American Skates on NHL Central Scouting's final pre-draft rankings, which meant that it was likely every single team in the league would get at least one chance to take a shot on him.
NHLbigrapidsnews.com

Former NHL defenseman Bryan 'Bugsy' Watson dies at 78

Former NHL defenseman Bryan “Bugsy” Watson, who played for Scotty Bowman, with Doug Harvey and coached Wayne Gretzky during his time in hockey, has died. He was 78. A Washington Capitals spokesman said Friday that Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which owns the club, learned of his death Thursday from a member of Watson’s family. A Pittsburgh Penguins spokeswoman said the team was told Watson died at his home in St. Michaels, Maryland. The cause of death was not revealed.
NHLNHL

'Quest for the Stanley Cup' continues with Ducharme return

Canadiens coach welcomed back from COVID-19 quarantine among highlights of sixth episode. Watch episode six of "Quest For The Stanley Cup" Friday, July 9th, exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. and on YouTube.com/NHL in Canada. 00:53 •. Jon Cooper listened while the reporter asked his question during a Stanley Cup...
NHLNHL

McTavish among top OHL prospects eligible for 2021 NHL Draft

Central Scouting impressed with Peterborough center's goal-scoring, skating ability. The 2021 NHL Draft will be held July 23-24. NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects and other features. Today, a look at the top eligible prospects from the Ontario Hockey League. NHL.com's full draft coverage can be found here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy