2021 Player Review: Liam Foudy had a forgettable first season with the Columbus Blue Jackets

Liam Foudy burst onto the scene in the bubble last year, playing 10 games, including 42:27 in the five-overtime game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He scored an even strength goal in the deciding game five of the play-in round against the Toronto Maple Leafs. In the bubble, Foudy looked like he belonged for long stretches. This season, his first season in the NHL, expectations were that Foudy might struggle but would look like he fit in in the NHL more often than not.