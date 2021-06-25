Cancel
Health Services

Rob Roper: It’s time for a new approach to health care reform

VTDigger
This commentary is by Rob Roper, president of the Ethan Allen Institute and a resident of Stowe.

In a study released in the fall of 2020, State Auditor Doug Hoffer reported that Vermont’s health care costs had increased by 167% between 2000 and 2018. Keep in mind that those years saw a number of “reforms” that promised to reduce costs while increasing access and quality, including Catamount Health, Green Mountain Care (the failed attempt at single-payer), and the latest debacle that is OneCare Vermont.

All of these programs shared some common characteristics: They were all top-down, government-centered, and bureaucratic.

It’s time to try a new approach, lowering costs by increasing transparency, restoring direct doctor/patient accountability, and eliminating expensive regulations and unnecessary middlemen.

There is a plan for such a framework coming together under the banner of “Health Care for You,” personalized health care delivery, developed by Physicians for Reform and the Job Creators Network. The groups describe their combined effort as the result of extensive market research, drawing on the input of more than 25,000 patients, doctors and health care professionals, and “health reform that Americans want, not a back-room plan that politicians tell them they want.”

Key features of the Health Care for You include transparent prices (doctors and hospitals would be required to publish a “menu” of prices for services), choice (giving patients the resources and flexibility to shop for the insurance and medical products that fit their needs), and restoring direct doctor/patient relationships by eliminating middlemen, third-party payers, and bureaucratic red tape wherever possible.

The plan would allow individuals to use tax-free dollars to purchase health insurance, which would be connected to the patient, not the employer, meaning no one would lose their coverage because they lost or changed jobs. It would allow states to reform insurance markets to allow individuals to choose what kind of policy they want, anything from a catastrophic plan to a Cadillac plan. Patients with preexisting conditions would be protected through guaranteed coverage pools.

Expanded access to personal health management accounts would allow employers to contribute tax-free dollars directly to employees for health care-related purchases. This, in turn, would empower individuals to pay for medical care directly — options like membership-based primary care cooperatives, surgical centers, labs and imaging centers, etc. — without going through insurance companies.

This will lower costs two ways: by incentivizing providers to provide higher-quality and lower-cost services to attract customers, and by eliminating the costs and inefficiencies of going through middlemen.

Such transparent, direct payment systems have demonstrated that they can produce higher quality care that is approximately 50% lower than insurers’ negotiated rates.

Finally, it is time to implement tort reform for medical malpractice cases. Even when Vermont was contemplating a single-payer system, the architect of the plan, Dr. William Hsiao, called for moving to a no-fault legal framework such as those used in Scandinavia and New Zealand in order to reduce costs related to malpractice insurance and to curb “defensive medicine” (the expensive practice of conducting unnecessary tests and procedures to protect against potential legal liability rather than the best care of the patient).

Rising health care costs are crippling so many aspects of our economy. Businesses can’t afford it. Public-sector benefits are consuming disproportionate amounts of public resources to pay for it. Families are being bankrupted because of it.

This should be motivation enough to abandon the failed policies of the past and embrace a different approach to reform. However, this logic doesn’t seem to resonate with our political class at this point. Perhaps the Supreme Court taking up California v. Texas this month, the case that could potentially declare the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare) unconstitutional, will force their hand with a decision requiring new solutions.

You can learn more about Health Care for You, and personalized health care, at healthcareforyou.com .

Read the story on VTDigger here: Rob Roper: It's time for a new approach to health care reform .

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

Related
Richmond, VAwymt.com

Medicaid adult dental benefit launches July 1

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia is expanding its Medicaid program to provide a comprehensive dental benefit to poor adults, meaning more than 750,000 Virginians will be eligible for the benefit starting Thursday. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that it is part of a two-year state budget that includes $35 million in...
Healthcarolinajournal.com

Medicaid transformation finally complete with transition to managed care

After years of delays, North Carolina’s Medicaid program has finally transitioned to a managed care system — becoming the last large state to do so. Starting July 1, the state’s Medicaid system will be operated as a managed care program, essentially privatizing a system that once relied on the government paying medical providers directly based on how many procedures were performed.
Health Serviceswvtf.org

New Medicaid Dental Coverage is About Public Health, too

750,000 Virginians who use Medicaid are set to gain more comprehensive dental coverage July 1st, in a policy that experts say could improve public health outcomes and costs to the healthcare system. 3.2 million Virginians have no dental insurance, according to the Virginia HealthCare Foundation. People enrolled in Medicaid request...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Where Long-Term Care Reform Goes Now

Last week, President Biden agreed to drop his proposed $400 billion increase in the federal share of Medicaid’s home-based long-term care services. He made the concession to reach a deal with a bipartisan group of 21 senators on a much broader physical infrastructure bill. But the flaws in the current system of supports and services for older adults and young people with disabilities remain stark post-pandemic. What will happen now to long-term care reform?
HealthPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Medicaid's warning on government healthcare

One reason why Medicaid isn't so good is that many doctors won't actually accept Medicaid patients. If you rely upon the health insurance system for the poor, you'll likely not be able to get medical treatment in many places. Seeing as medical coverage is designed to provide access to treatment when needed, the system doesn't seem to work all that well. This is not a good thing. After all, a bit of bad luck, and one of us could be relying on Medicaid.
Las Vegas, NVnevadabusiness.com

Southwest Medical Adds New Health Care Provider

LAS VEGAS – Southwest Medical, part of OptumCare has added a new health care provider to help meet the growing need for health services in the Las Vegas community:. Stella Burchard, APRN joins Southwest Medical’s Nellis Healthcare Center (420 N. Nellis Blvd.) and specializes in OB/GYN care. About Southwest Medical...
Health ServicesFlorida Star

New Technology Helps Americans Afford Health Care

The quality of health care in the United States is high. But staggering costs and spotty medical coverage leave about 66 percent of Americans worried they won’t be able to afford medical care this year, according to a recent survey. Five years ago, one in four Americans reported trouble paying...
Health ServicesBioMed Central

The effectiveness of primary health care reforms in Greece towards achieving universal health coverage: a scoping review

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 628 (2021) Cite this article. Between 2010 and 2018, Greece implemented an Economic Adjustment Programme and underwent a series of extensive reforms, including in the health sector. We conducted a scoping review to examine whether the Primary Health Care reforms during that period assisted the country in moving towards Universal Health Coverage.
Maine Stateune.edu

New Maine law recognizes pharmacists as health care providers

On June 10, Maine Governor Janet Mills signed LD 603 "An Act Regarding the Practice of Pharmacy" into law. This new public law amends the Maine Pharmacy Act to officially define the practice of pharmacy as the provision of health care services and recognizes pharmacists as providers of health care services.
Danville, VAGoDanRiver.com

New options for your mental health care

Since the early months of the pandemic in 2020, mental health for all of our community has been a concern as COVID-19 has had a detrimental impact on the world, and here locally. The dedicated professionals at Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services have continued to serve the mental health, substance use and...
Health ServicesGovernment Technology

Health Care Workers Cope With Burnout From Pandemic

(TNS) - Patients with COVID-19 aren't filling hospitals anymore. Fears of bringing the virus home and infecting loved ones has largely passed. For Bill Engle, though, a nurse at St. Mary's Medical Center in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, the emotional wounds inflicted by the pandemic remain close to the surface. "If I...
Yankton Daily Press

SD Health Care Reforms Have Taken Effect

PIERRE — On July 1, several health-care reforms promoted by Gov. Kristi Noem took effect in South Dakota. July 1 marks the start of the 2022 fiscal year and ushers in several changes to state law. “Over the last year, South Dakota adapted to challenges and found innovative new ways...
Salt Lake City, UTutah.edu

CHeEtAH puts health care in a new context

Ethics, arts and humanities might not be the first three words that come to mind when discussing health care, but the intersection of those three are crucial to practicing medicine. “Health care is ultimately humans giving care to humans,” said Gretchen Case, Ph.D. “Giving the best and most appropriate care...

