Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

From ‘selfish’ to savior: NBA’s Reggie Jackson is for real

By Bryan Fonseca
Deadspin
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReggie Jackson always wanted to be empowered. Who doesn’t? But you could always tell early on that his career revolved around striving for that seemingly unattainable belief system. Before his fourth season in the NBA, which was also his first with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jackson wanted to start. The...

deadspin.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Steven Adams
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Paul George
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#The Oklahoma City Thunder#The Detroit Pistons#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Dallas Mavericks#The Utah Jazz#The Phoenix Suns#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
News Break
Sports
Related
NBACBS Sports

Reggie Jackson might be pricing himself out of Los Angeles with his incredible postseason run for the Clippers

Reggie Jackson is earning himself millions of dollars every time he steps on a court this postseason. Kawhi Leonard has now missed seven playoff games ... and Jackson has scored 19 or more points in each of them. He is the postseason leader in made 3-point shots and ranks seven in total points. The Los Angeles Clippers have outscored their playoff opponents by 125 points with Jackson on the floor and have been outscored themselves by 21 when he's gone to the bench. It would not be an exaggeration to say that their season would be over was it not for Reggie Jackson. He's been that good.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Clippers star Paul George saved Reggie Jackson from retiring

Reggie Jackson has been a revelation for the Los Angeles Clippers in the playoffs, posting averages of 17.8 points, 3.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 48.7% from the field and 40.6% from 3-point range. Jackson was close to not even playing this season and even actually hanging up the sneakers for good, but his relationship with Paul George helped draw him back to the Clippers for 2020-21.
NBASLAM

Reggie Jackson Says He Was ‘Ready’ to Retire Before Season

Stanford’s Britney Anderson and Baylor’s Alvin Brooks III Highlight the Impact and Lessons Birth... Reggie Jackson has had a career renaissance this season with the Los Angeles Clippers, but especially this postseason. But Jackson’s great season was closer to not happening at all than some would think. In an extensive...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Whiteboard: Paul George and Reggie Jackson left it all out there

The Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. One-half of the NBA Finals matchup is set, with the Suns finally finishing off the Clippers. Here’s to the players who made that a series and wishing a swift recovery to the stars on the other side of the bracket.
NBAchatsports.com

New York Knicks: Could Reggie Jackson be the point guard solution?

Reggie Jackson, New York Knicks. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) The likelihood of Reggie Jackson coming to the New York Knicks may be fairly high. It’s no secret that the New York Knicks are going to be looking for a starting point guard this offseason via free agency or trade. There is some mutual interest between the team and Derrick Rose, who will likely fill the 6th man role if he comes back.
NBAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Reggie Jackson keeps it loose before Game 5, then cuts loose in win

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns fans were yelling, cursing and giving the middle finger to the cool and calm Reggie Jackson as he wiped his face. Jackson smiled at the unruly fans and offered them a thumbs-up and a shake of his head during the break in action with 4 minutes 17 seconds left in a game in whichthe Clippers had taken total control at Phoenix Suns Arena.
Baseballchatsports.com

It’s Good to Be Reggie Jackson, in the N.B.A. and in Baseball

When insight was needed on the proverbial batting practice buzz generated by Stephen Curry’s pregame shooting routines or LeBron James’s unfamiliar pursuit of a championship in October, Reggie Jackson, the former Yankee, was a natural expert to seek out for an interview. These unpredictable N.B.A. playoffs have provided further cause...
NBACBS Sports

Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Hands out eight dimes in loss

Jackson tallied 13 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 130-103 loss to Phoenix. Of all the players to come out of these playoffs, Jackson has to be viewed as the one who has rejuvenated his career the most. Basically a forgotten commodity after moving from Detroit to Los Angeles, Jackson has proven his ability to be a meaningful part of a successful team. Having developed a reliable perimeter game, he's become able to contribute from anywhere on the floor. Although his scoring fell to 10.7 points per game this season due to limited playing time -- his 23.0 minutes per game are his lowest mark since 2012-13 -- Jackson made a career-high 43.3 percent of his threes and shot 45.0 percent from the field overall, the second-best mark of his career. He's a free agent this offseason, and it's possible Jackson will find a landing spot that affords him more time on the court.
NBAFOX Sports

Reggie Jackson, Deandre Ayton primed for big offseason paydays after postseason dominance

The NBA playoffs are often seen as an opportunity for star players to enhance their legacies and for teams to become immortalized as champions. While that remains true, the postseason is also a chance for those who might not be stars – at least financially – to enhance their profiles and potentially earn a significant payday come season's end.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Reggie Jackson’s emotional message after Clippers’ Game 6 loss

Reggie Jackson was one of the final players to be signed to the Los Angeles Clippers prior to the start of the regular season. In one season, Jackson went from backup point guard to the Clippers’ second-most important player in the team’s deepest postseason run. He called the entire season a blessing.
NBAbasketballinsiders.com

Examining Reggie Jackson’s Postseason Play and His Offseason Options

The most consistent member of the Los Angeles Clippers this postseason is Reggie Jackson. In his tenth NBA season, the veteran guard’s gone from a backup eager for more responsibility to a franchise floor general, and now, he’s operating in his optimal role. Jackson’s shouldering less of a burden than...

Comments / 0

Community Policy