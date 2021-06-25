Priceless Posts And Petty Complaints From 'The Best Of Nextdoor'
'When neighbors start talking, good things happen.' What might have seemed like a sensible slogan at the time, now feels more like the punchline to the fantastic accidental comedy of Nextdoor. We're eternally grateful for Twitter account @bestofnextdoor, who does a killer job documenting all the hilarious little moments that happen on the app and would otherwise stay in that context. Sometimes it's fun to elevate the minutiae and pettiness of everyday life. We' sure got a few chuckles out of this batch of Nextdoor gems.cheezburger.com