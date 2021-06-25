Cancel
Google is warning users when its search results might be unreliable

By Adi Robertson
The Verge
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle will now tell users when search results are rapidly changing around a breaking story. Some searches will now bring up a warning that “it looks like these results are changing quickly,” and a subheading will explain that “if this topic is new, it can sometimes take time for results to be added by reliable sources.” In a blog post, the company suggests that users might want to check back later when it’s found more results.

