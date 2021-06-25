Cancel
Graphite Bio stock opens 30% above IPO price, pushes valuation above $1 billion

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
 15 days ago
Graphite Bio Inc. (grph) received a warm reception on Wall Street, as the California-based gene-editing biotechnology company's stock opened 30% above its initial public offering price. The IPO priced overnight at $17 a share , at the top of the expected range of between $15 and $17 a share, as the company raised $238 million. The stock's first trade was at $22.10 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern for about 619,000 shares. At that price, the company was valued at about $1.20 billion. The stock has pared some gains since the open, but was still up 23.5%. The company went public on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF (ipo) slipped 0.2% in midday trading while the S&P 500 (spx) gained 0.3%.

