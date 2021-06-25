Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Study: Spanking is Physical Abuse

By Patrick A. Coleman
Posted by 
Fatherly
Fatherly
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

More data has just emerged suggesting spanking is both ineffective and harmful. A new study published in the Journal of Pediatrics has revealed that kids who are spanked have behavioral issues similar to children who have been neglected and abused. And the researchers are making a call for change. “The...

www.fatherly.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Fatherly

Fatherly

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Physical Abuse#Child Maltreatment#Drug Abuse#Spanking#The Journal Of Pediatrics#Social Work#Cdc#Aces#American#The United Nations#Oecd#Gen Xers And Millennials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Society
Country
Japan
News Break
Relationships
Country
Germany
Related
romper.com

Yet Another Study Has Found That Spanking A Child Does Not Work

There was once a very popular saying among parents, “spare the rod, spoil the child,” implying that corporal punishment was a good way to guarantee good behavior in kids. In other words, spank them to get them to behave. Well... nope. Apparently not. A new study has found that spanking actually increased bad behavior in kids.
KidsCNN

Spanking can worsen a child's behavior and do real harm, study finds

(CNN) — Physical punishment does not appear to improve a child's positive behavior or social competence over time, according to a review of 69 studies from the US, Canada, China, Colombia, Greece, Japan, Switzerland, Turkey and the United Kingdom. The review, published Monday in the journal Lancet, found physical punishment...
Medscape News

Spanking Leads to Worse Behavior, Study Says

Physical punishment doesn't improve a child's behavior or social competence, and in fact, it can make behavior worse, according to a new study published Monday in the journal The Lancet. Spanking and hitting can also be harmful to a child's development and well-being, the authors wrote. "Parents hit their children...
UPI News

Study: More evidence spanking kids doesn't work, causes harm

Is spanking good for parents? Is spanking good for kids? Is spanking good for anyone? No, no and no, according to a big new review of prior research. "Zero studies found that physical punishment predicted better child behavior over time," said study co-author Elizabeth Gershoff, a professor of human development and family sciences at the University of Texas at Austin.
scitechdaily.com

Teenagers at Greatest Risk of Self-Harming Can Be Identified Almost a Decade Earlier

Researchers have identified two subgroups of adolescents who self-harm and have shown that it is possible to predict those individuals at greatest risk almost a decade before they begin self-harming. The team, based at the MRC Cognition and Brain Sciences Unit, University of Cambridge, found that while sleep problems and...
Kidsnachicago.com

Refrain from Spanking to Avoid Harming Young Brains

About half of U.S. parents spank their children on occasion, and a third have reported having done so in the previous week, although numerous studies have found that corporal punishment is linked to mental health issues, anxiety, depression, behavioral problems and substance abuse in children. A new Harvard study has further clarified the harm with a finding that spanking alters children’s brain development. The scientists tested 147 children ages 10 and 11 that had been spanked and used MRI to measure their neurological responses to photos of people with angry or neutral faces. Compared to peers that had not been spanked, the children had greater activation in multiple regions of the prefrontal cortex region of the brain to angry faces—a fearful response similar to that of abused children. Those areas of the brain respond to environmental cues that could be consequential, such as a threat, and may affect decision-making and processing of situations. “While we might not conceptualize corporal punishment to be a form of violence, in terms of how a child’s brain responds, it’s not all that different than abuse,” says senior researcher Katie A. McLaughlin. “It’s more a difference of degree than of type.”
New York Post

Spanking only makes kids — and parents — worse: new study

No butts about it: spanking doesn’t work, scientists say. “Zero studies found that physical punishment predicted better child behavior over time,” according to Elizabeth Gershoff, a University of Texas at Austin professor and recognized expert on corporal punishment in children. Her most recent work on the subject was published this week in the Lancet.
Washington Post

Parents of kids with medical complexity are five times likelier to have poor or fair mental health than counterparts, study says

Parents of kids with medical complexity face challenges other parents don’t. But how is their mental health compared to their counterparts whose children don’t face problems such as chronic diseases, developmental disabilities or congenital disorders? A new national study in Pediatrics suggests that parents of children with medical complexity are up to five times likelier to have poor or fair mental health — and that many don’t know how to get support.
KidsKevinMD.com

Dying of loneliness: the COVID-19 epidemic in children and adolescents [PODCAST]

“We know the ER’s revolving door will continue to spin for so many children and adolescents who seek help in the heat of their personal crisis. Some will need to stay in the hospital – to heal their bodies and minds and even fight for their lives. Some – the lucky ones – will be able to go home, but by no means are they out of danger. Their lives too are threatened, and they will need ongoing support from parents, family, friends, teachers, and mental health providers – who will likely care for them across a virtual platform.
Newsweek

Teenager Mistakenly Given COVID Vaccine Not Approved for Children

A teenage boy in Canada was mistakenly given a COVID-19 vaccine that has not yet been authorized for use among people his age. Rakin Choudhury, 15, was scheduled to receive his second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a vaccination site operated by Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday, CTV News Toronto reported.
Seattle Times

Mental health toll from isolation affecting kids on reentry

After two suicidal crises during pandemic isolation, 16-year-old Zach Sampson feels stronger but worries his social skills have gone stale. Amara Bhatia has overcome her pandemic depression but the teen feels worn down, in a state of “neutralness.” Virginia Shipp is adjusting but says returning to normal “is kind of unnormal for me.’’
WRAL News

How to help a child with a phobia

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on UNC Health Talk. Nearly all children experience fear and anxiety sometimes. Toddlers may fear the dark or monsters, while school-age children might worry about physical injuries and teens often experience social anxiety. But some children experience severe, debilitating fear around a specific situation or activity. These fears are known as phobias.
Arkansas Online

Teens look for loopholes in vaccine parental consent

Teenagers keep all sorts of secrets from their parents. Drinking. Sex. Lousy grades. But the secret that Elizabeth, 17, a rising high school senior from New York City, keeps from hers is new to the buffet of adolescent misdeeds. She doesn't want her parents to know that she is vaccinated against covid-19.
KidsWTVM

Spanking children could do more harm than good, reports say

(Gray News) - A study recently published by The Lancet is reporting that spanking children could do more harm than good. While physical punishment has been around for decades, it is increasingly viewed as having a negative impact. Researchers compiled data from 69 various studies to inform practitioners and policy...
Buffalo, NYwbfo.org

UB students to study pandemic’s impact on alcohol abuse

Alcohol abuse has been an increasing problem for Americans for two decades, and for some, COVID-19 made an existing problem worse. Now, new federal dollars will allow the University at Buffalo to train graduate students as alcohol researchers. UB's Clinical and Research Institute on Addictions has received a $1.7 million...

Comments / 11

Community Policy