Forever Stronger: Lauren London’s First Puma Capsule Is Finally Here

By Porsche Harwell
Essence
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe collection has captured our hearts with its intentional, authentic and comfortable designs. PUMA and brand ambassador Lauren London’s highly anticipated capsule, Forever Stronger, is finally here. Rooted in authenticity, the collection is inspired by London and her hometown of Los Angeles. Given how personal this collection is, ESSENCE was happy to have had a chance to sit down with London and discuss the process, her definition of strength, and how staying firm in what you believe in is just enough.

