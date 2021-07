A tourist recorded the moment in which a white shark swallowed a bird in the waters of the city of Port Lincoln, in South Australia. A group of 30 tourists arrived earlier this month for a shark cage diving expedition, informs Daily Mail. To attract predators, a tuna tail was thrown into the water, but it was not a shark, but a petrel that started to follow it first. Immersed in the hunt, the bird did not notice the lurking shark, which eventually devoured it.