Postgame Pontifications: João Paulo delivers masterclass performance

A wise, old coach surely once told his players “the soccer gods only give a team as much as they can handle.”. This may or may not be an actual thing coaches say, but it is something the Seattle Sounders are really testing out these days. Shortly before kickoff on Sunday, it was revealed that Will Bruin had suffered a torn meniscus and would likely be out for most of July. His absence brought the number of missing potential starters for the game to seven, depending on how liberal you want to be with the language. More directly, it left the Sounders with just 17 available players, two of whom have less than 1,000 professional minutes under their belts.