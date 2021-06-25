Postgame Pontifications: João Paulo delivers masterclass performance
SEATTLE — For all the success the Seattle Sounders have had this year, they’ve yet to put together something that felt like a comprehensive performance. The blowout of Minnesota United in the season-opener was almost entirely the product of a dominant second half; the 3-0 win over the LA Galaxy was certainly a strong performance but they also gave up quite a few chances; and the 2-0 home win over LAFC was far more clinical than dominant.www.sounderatheart.com