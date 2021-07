The U.S. economy continues to demonstrate the paradox of the pandemic fallout -- millions of open jobs, low labor force participation and millions of unemployed Americans. More than 2.5 million women have dropped out of the workforce in the past year alone, with female workforce participation dipping to 57%, the lowest it’s been in more than 30 years. Job openings for manufacturing and warehousing continue to grow, and talent shortages are particularly impacting the entry level ($20 per hour) rate.