Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

The era of the "amateur" college athlete is over

By Sports Daily
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The NCAA responds to the recent SCOTUS decision... but throwing down some vague guidelines and washing their hands of the whole mess. Bruce and Jacob talk about the future of college sports on a Friday Sports Daily.

www.audacy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Audacy

Audacy

30K+
Followers
40K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athlete#Scotus#Scotus#Sports Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Lima, OHLima News

Dr. Jessica Johnson: NIL poses educational challenges for student-athletes

July began with a colossal boom for college athletes who are now allowed to profit off their name, image, and likeness (NIL). NIL is a massive game-changer that has crushed the amateurism model of the NCAA, as we will now see athletes from our favorite colleges and universities pushing brands and products on their Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok platforms. For those like me who have been watching college football for a few decades, after the passage of NIL I’m sure many of us immediately thought of past gridiron stars who would have been racking up some serious cash. My mind flashed back to the early 80s, when I was in awe of UGA running back Herschel Walker. I met Walker when I was 11 at an Eckerd drug store in Athens, Georgia and shyly asked for his autograph. If NIL had been in place back then, my mother probably would have had to pay at least $20 for his prized signature, and maybe another $5 if we had had a Polaroid on us and snapped a photo. This was two years before Walker won the Heisman Trophy in 1982. I also thought about the money Eddie George and Orlando Pace would have made when they were Buckeye football stars during my grad school years at Ohio State in the mid-90s. George, who owns Eddie George’s Grille 27 in the John Glenn Columbus International Airport, no doubt could have inked a deal to be the face of a local sports bar, and Pace, the monster offensive tackle whose hallmark “pancake” blocks flattened defensive linemen, would have probably had a partnership with a resident IHOP.
Tallahassee, FLTomahawk Nation

Name, Image, and Likeness ushers in new era of collegiate athletics

At the proverbial minute to midnight yesterday the NCAA Division I Board of Directors voted to approve an interim Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) policy, which means collegiate student-athletes in all 50 states will be able to monetize their NIL without breaking NCAA rules and risking their eligibility. The news...
Congress & Courtsbloombergtax.com

Supreme Court Ruling Fosters New Era of NCAA Amateurism

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court has signaled the dawn of a new era of compensating college athletes. Despite its momentous future impact, the court’s unanimous decision in NCAA v. Alston purported to be quite narrow. Alston merely affirmed two lower-courts’ holdings that restrictions on education-related payments (laptops, scholarships, tutoring, internships, etc.) violated the Sherman Act because the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) operates as a monopolist.
NFLKansas Public Radio

A New Era Dawns In College Sports, As The NCAA Scrambles To Keep Up

A new era in college sports begins this week. Following Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's executive order allowing college athletes to be compensated for the use of their name, image and likeness — known by its abbreviation "NIL" — at least seven states will put into effect NIL laws, on Thursday. The laws allow athletes to make money for things like endorsement deals, signing autographs and social media content.
College SportsLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Texas Tech athletes announce deals in NIL era

Texas Tech saw several athletes utilize the new name, image and likeness bill Thursday morning, joining college athletes throughout the country. The law went into effect at midnight before Red Raider quarterback Tyler Shough, in addition to Texas Tech men's basketball players Kevin McCullar Jr. and Marcus Santos-Silva, signed deals to join Cameo.
College SportsPosted by
Forbes

7 Best Practices For College Athletics Departments In The Era Of Name, Image And Likeness Rights

After many years of college athletes being denied the opportunity to share in the revenues of the NCAA’s $13 billion enterprise, a new era begins today: College athletes will be able to make money by licensing the rights to their own names, images, and likenesses. This day was a long time coming in light of legal realities. Yet many NCAA member schools are still woefully unprepared. Here are seven suggestions for best practices for how athletic departments should proceed in this new area.
College Sports247Sports

Biggest potential earners in college football's NIL era

Name, image and likeness is here in college football as a new era of lucrative personal branding opportunities officially kicks off Thursday, marking the first time student-athletes are permitted to earn compensation as public figures. Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz revealed his personal trademarked logo earlier this week on social media, while several others have publicly acknowledged planned sponsorships or their own marketing campaigns ahead of the 2021 season.
Richmond, KYwymt.com

EKU Athletics begins new era in ASUN Conference

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - After 73 years in the Ohio Valley Conference, Eastern Kentucky has officially become a member of the ASUN. All EKU teams will be immediately eligible for conference awards, postseason play and NCAA Tournament automatic bids. During its last full year of competition (2018-19), the ASUN enjoyed...
College SportsThe Big Lead

First Day of College Sports' NIL Era Suggests Endless Possibilities

The NIL era has arrived. Collegiate athletes may now profit from their name, image and likeness. Many people are already taking advantage and quite frankly, it's been a glorious few hours. A fascinating combination of random products attaching themselves to random student athletes and people reacting and overreacting to what it all means.
Seattle Times

The NIL era of college athletics is finally here. It’s going to be eye-opening, messy and ultimately a good thing.

Leigh Steinberg, the longtime agent, likened Thursday’s mad scramble for endorsement deals by college athletes to the Oklahoma Land Rush of 1889. “There were wagons that had carefully plotted the land they were looking for, that had been prospecting ahead of time and had calculated how to get the best speed off the mark to get to the land first,’’ Steinberg said in a phone interview.
College SportsBusiness Wire

Gopuff and Opendorse Partner to Pitch Every College Athlete Their First Deal in the NIL Era

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gopuff, the go-to solution for immediate, everyday needs, and Opendorse, the industry-leading athlete marketing platform, today announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind college athlete endorsement program, democratizing access to endorsement deals for all student-athletes. The program will be available to student-athletes in any sport and will provide immediate, equal access to compliant payment opportunities for those who use Opendorse to receive their deal, sign up for Gopuff, and promote the brand to their followers on social media.
College Sportskcur.org

Define Patriotism | College Athletes' Compensation

Segment 1, beginning at 1:00: The word "patriotic" is being used by factions with opposing ideologies. A look at how the meaning of patriotism has changed over time. The upcoming Fourth of July holiday will see many expressions of pride in our country. But can people storming the nation's Capitol and those who decry it both call themselves patriots? Listeners join in with their definitions.
College SportsRock Hill Herald

The first known Gamecock athlete business deals in NIL era are in

South Carolina saw its first student-athletes sign with outside companies Thursday as name, image and likeness deals were revealed across college athletics. Sophomore guard Brea Beal, who helped the South Carolina women’s basketball team to a Final Four appearance this season, was the first to announce Thursday she had signed a deal with Cameo. Minutes later, teammate Aliyah Boston announced she, too, will offer personalized messages on Cameo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy