Timberwolves hire Joseph Blair, Micah Nori and Pablo Prigioni as assistant coaches

By Inside Hoops
InsideHoops
 16 days ago

The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced its front bench coaching staff, naming Joseph Blair, Micah Nori and Pablo Prigioni as assistant coaches. “Chris and I are excited to have Micah join our coaching staff in addition to giving new responsibilities to Joseph and Pablo. With staff development at the forefront, we look forward to supporting Joseph and Pablo as they continue to progress in their new roles, as well as provide guidance for Micah as he steps into a new coaching chapter,” said Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas. “We had a diligent process to evaluate our front bench needs and determined the coaching styles, philosophies and ideologies that best complement Head Coach Chris Finch and the vision we see for the future of the Timberwolves. We’re confident that with Chris at the helm and with the support of the assistant coaches, we have a group in place that will maximize our top players’ potential both on and off the court and also untap our young talent.”

