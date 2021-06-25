Cancel
NBA

Paul Biancardi: This NBA Draft class is the best he's seen in a decade

By Baskin, Phelps
Audacy
Audacy
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Paul Biancardi, the National Recruiting Director for ESPN and College Basketball/NBA Analyst, tells Andy Baskin and Chis Fedor (filling in for Jeff Phelps) that this NBA Draft class is the best he's seen in a decade. They go over the positives and negatives of prospects going straight to the G-League, the potential problems coming to college athletics, and who will go #1 overall at the NBA Draft Friday on "Baskin & Phelps" on 92.3 The Fan.

Person
Paul Biancardi
