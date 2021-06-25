Hitman 3 offers players access to Sapienza free for a limited time
The classic Hitman map Sapienza is currently free to play for all inside of Hitman 3. You will be able to play the map from today for no extra charge. The great news is you don't even have to own Hitman 3. The map is also available in the Hitman 3 Free Starter Pack which gives you a small sample of the broader experience. However, this offer also extends to Hitman 3 owners who just don't own the Hitman (2016) content in the game.www.gamesradar.com