New Undercover x Nike Air Force 1s Channel Air Revaderchi
Undercover and Nike took a deep dive into the Swoosh’s ACG archives for inspiration on their next collaboration. Today, the Jun Takahashi-helmed fashion label previewed its upcoming Spring/Summer ‘22 collection, showcasing in it a set of collaborative Nike Air Force 1s. Undercover’s version of the shoe appears to pull inspiration from the ACG Air Revaderchi from 1992, as seen with the elevated neoprene collar and the heel counter. One of three colorways that were previewed also dons the ACG sneaker’s original grey/magenta makeup along with a white on white makeup, while the final pair features a graphic treatment on the upper.solecollector.com