Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

New Undercover x Nike Air Force 1s Channel Air Revaderchi

By Victor Deng
Sole Collector
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUndercover and Nike took a deep dive into the Swoosh’s ACG archives for inspiration on their next collaboration. Today, the Jun Takahashi-helmed fashion label previewed its upcoming Spring/Summer ‘22 collection, showcasing in it a set of collaborative Nike Air Force 1s. Undercover’s version of the shoe appears to pull inspiration from the ACG Air Revaderchi from 1992, as seen with the elevated neoprene collar and the heel counter. One of three colorways that were previewed also dons the ACG sneaker’s original grey/magenta makeup along with a white on white makeup, while the final pair features a graphic treatment on the upper.

solecollector.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Swoosh#Nike Shoe#Nike Air Force#Channel Air#Acg#The Air Force#Dunk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Nike
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
Apparel
Related
Apparelinputmag.com

Here are the Air Jordan sneakers Nike is dropping this fall

After months of Dunk drops, Nike is finally hyping up another silhouette. In its fall Air Jordan preview, the brand announced the return of the OG Air Jordan 11 Low IE in red and black, a variation renowned for its seasonal adaptation through material updates — and for its appearance during the ‘96 playoffs. Diversifying its offerings even more, Nike previewed four women’s exclusive styles, featuring new color and material choices.
ShoppingSneakerFiles

Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 OG ‘Black Metallic’ Releasing Again in 2022

The iconic Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 launched back in 1995 and was tied to Jason Kidd, who wore the pair during his rookie season. Throughout the years, we have seen the model retro, with the last time taking place in 2015 for its 20th Anniversary. Whenever the pair would release, they would sit on shelves, with only true fans buying them. However, the pair will return in 2022 in the original colorway, which already has people hyped.
ShoppingHighsnobiety

Shop the Best Air Jordan 3 Colorways on eBay Here

What used to be a closed, exclusive community of sneakerheads has become a worldwide phenomenon. With more people on board, the trends in sneakers take hold more forcefully but also move more quickly. Classic sneakers take on a life of their own, falling into disregard one month before being revived heroically by a single release or celebrity endorsement the next. One classic silhouette that always seems to be on the menu, though, is the Nike Air Jordan 3.
ApparelSole Collector

'Bordeaux' Air Jordan 1 High Reportedly Releasing This Fall

Jordan Brand will continue to look to the past for inspiration on new releases, this time bringing the popular “Bordeaux” color scheme from the Air Jordan 7 to the Air Jordan 1. According to leaker account Soleheatonfeet, a “Bordeaux” Air Jordan 1 High will hit shelves in Fall 2021. Unlike...
Shoppingsneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Air Jordan 3 “Racer Blue”

After a brief lull in the schedule, the Jumpman is bringing back the Saturday installments. Tomorrow, expect the Air Jordan 3 “Racer Blue” to hit the shelves, sporting a colorway spiritually similar to the silhouette’s past offerings. Often likened to the “Fire Red,” the pair delivers a color blocking iconic...
ApparelSole Collector

New Air Max-Inspired Nike SB Dunks Are on the Way

After dropping in an “Infrared” Air Max 90-inspired colorway last year, another iteration of the classic running shoe will soon be used as inspiration for the next Nike SB Dunk Low release. Shown here is a forthcoming SB Dunk Low style that appears to inherit the Air Max 90’s “Laser...
Aerospace & DefenseSneakerFiles

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is Part of the ‘Do You’ Collection

One of Nike’s latest collections is known as the ‘Do You’ collection, which so far has a few models. Our next pair to showcase is the Air Force 1. Following the others, this Nike Air Force 1 Low feature similar colors as the others. Utilizing Black tumbled leather across the upper while patent leather appears on the sides and wraps the heel. Next, we have interlocking laces in Black and White, White outlines the Swoosh logo, liner, and the rubber sole. Finally, we have Pink and Neon accents along with ‘Do You’ on the lateral tags and lace tips.
Apparelsneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 12 “Royalty”

For quite a while now, sneakerheads have been clamoring for a retro of the Taxi 12s. And while the Jumpman hasn’t quite delivered, they’re soon to bring a colorway relatively close: the Air Jordan 12 “Royalty.”. The base itself is rather faithful, adopting a black, pebbled toe and a white-dressed,...
Aerospace & DefenseHypebae

Nike Gives the Air Force 1 Low a "Bling" Treatment

While we wait for the Louis Vuitton x Nike’s Air Force 1 collection to drop, the Swoosh‘s classic silhouette is set to release in a “Bling” iteration very soon. The smooth leather upper is dressed in a clean “Summit White” colorway, while the Swooshes and heels feature an elephant textured pattern. Elsewhere, purple and yellow jewels are interwoven into the left shoe’s lacing system, along with a bedazzled Swoosh charm in the middle. Rounding out the footwear style are the mismatched branded insoles and cream white outsoles.
Aerospace & Defensehypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Hare"

Set to mark the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy, we now have an official look at the. Celebrating iconic Looney Tunes‘ characters Bugs and Lola Bunny, the upper of the shoe features a clean white tumbled leather upper contrasted by light blue suede. The contrast elements appear on the tongue tags, heel tabs, insoles and Swooshes that also feature Bugs and Lola Bunny badges. Finishing up the design of the shoe are white/light blue midsoles that continue the contrast found on the upper.
Aerospace & Defenseinputmag.com

Nike blings out its Air Force 1 with chunky ‘80s lace gems

Nike’s Air Force 1 is best known as an everyday staple or reliable go-to. Now, the brand is ensuring consumers can wear its classic sneaker virtually anywhere by dressing up the Air Force 1 in jewels and added texture. Aptly named “Bling,” the new iteration also calls back to vintage glam with its yellowed soles and mesh tongue.
ApparelSneakerFiles

Undercover x Nike Gyakusou ZoomX VaporFly Next% 2 Official Images

Undercover continues to build upon the Nike Gyakusou collection with two new colorways of the ZoomX VaporFly NEXT% 2. Going over the two, one features a Red/Navy makeup while the second features a Green/Burgundy theme. The two Nike ZoomX VaporFly Next% 2 colorways will feature White GYAKUSOU branding on the sides and ‘Gyakusou International Running Association’ text overlays on the lateral forefoot. Lastly, the two come with ZoomX cushioning.
Aerospace & Defensehypebeast.com

Matthew M. Williams Offers First Look at New 1017 ALYX 9SM x Nike Air Force 1s

Following the recent 1017 ALYX 9SM Spring/Summer 2022 “BEYOND” showing, Matthew M. Williams has now offered a first look at the brand’s upcoming. Taking to Instagram, the designer shared a series of images for two new 1017 ALYX 9SM x Nike Air Force 1 Highs. The two-tone takes are centered around mixes of “White/Gray” and “Black/Gray.” High-cut Air Force 1s feature premium tumbled leather constructions accompanied by waxed laces and an ALYX Rollercoaster Buckle secured strap. Aside from the usual Nike Swoosh branding, 1017 ALYX 9SM is also stamped at the heels.
ApparelHighsnobiety

Off-White™ x Nike Air Jordan 2: Closest Look at Both Colorways

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves. Following detailed looks at the Off-White™ x Nike Air Jordan 2 in the model’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy