I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven is located in Warren and has the goal of leading the no-kill movement by rescuing, rehabilitating, re-homing, and providing a place of refuge for homeless dogs and pets belonging to domestic violence survivors. It offers medical care for spaying, neutering, and the prevention and treatment of disease. Individualized dog training is implemented to prepare each dog for their future homes. Volunteers are needed for dog walking, general cleaning and laundry, landscaping, fundraising events, and marketing. Volunteers can also apply to foster dogs.