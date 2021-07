TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) will host three new trail running races this weekend, Saturday, June 26, and Sunday, June 27. The Cirque 30K will be held on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Cody Peak 50K and Wild 15K will be held on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The races are being hosted by Teton Mountain Races.