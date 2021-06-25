Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

It's a Great Big World Out There, and It Still Uses a Lot of Oil

By Authors
Street.Com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's the Summer of Love, man. No, I have not turned into a hippie. In fact that statement is about as anti-hippie as one could make, as it involves skyrocketing prices - and jumping share prices - for a commodity hippies seem to hate these days, crude oil. As oil prices power through $75/barrel on the Brent benchmark today, some ESG-obsessed, Tesla (TSLA) drivers may be having head explosions. I can't concern myself with that. I invest based on facts, not hero-worship or apocalyptic mythologies.

realmoney.thestreet.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Oil#Shale Oil#Tsla#Bloomberg#Hydraulic#E P#Kerr Mcgee#Rm#Ohm Research#Exxon Mobil#Xom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Oil Production
Country
Norway
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Oil Prices
News Break
Tesla
Related
TrafficZacks.com

Oil Moves Higher on Another Significant Stockpile Drawdown

U.S. oil prices finished higher after a weekly report from the Energy Information Administration ("EIA") showed another big stockpile draw. The seventh straight fall in domestic oil stocks was accompanied by a decrease in gasoline inventories. However, the commodity pared back some of its gains on uncertainties stemming from OPEC+’s stalled meeting — one that has been held up due to differences between the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.
Energy IndustryMidland Reporter-Telegram

Crude prices shake off OPEC strife

A standoff between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates regarding output plans placed a stumbling block in front of crude prices as a holiday-shortened week began. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange opened the trading week Tuesday by falling $1.79 to $73.37 per barrel as the Saudi-UAE standoff resulted in cancelled talks regarding supplies among members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied nations. Prices fell an additional $1.17 Wednesday before a recovery began. Prices rose 74 cents Thursday and an additional $1.62 Friday. Prices ended the week at $74.56, up from $73.37 at Tuesday’s close. The posted price ended the week at $71.04, according to Plains All-American.
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

U.S. Shale Can’t Afford To Gamble On The OPEC+ Outcome

Following a deadlock in OPEC+ negotiations at the July 2021 meeting, oil prices briefly rose above $75 per barrel at the prospect of the alliance keeping output stable from August onwards, with producers in theory honoring their commitment to the original deal until a new way forward is agreed. As global oil demand is set to grow significantly, such a development would lead to a production deficit and Rystad Energy examined whether or not US shale can rise to the occasion and fill the imminent supply gap.
Energy Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

OPEC's spat isnt even about oil it's about what comes after oil

The UAE took oil market watchers by surprise this month when it dug its heels in and refused to agree to an extension of the current OPEC+ production control deal under its original terms. The emirates demanded an adjustment of baseline production levels, noting that November 2018 was hardly reflective...
TrafficInvestorPlace

3 Big Oil Stocks for Rising Oil Prices

Global oil consumption is recovering from the pandemic, which has driven oil prices higher, with Brent crude rising over $70 per barrel. This rally will greatly benefit oil producers, especially oil stocks from the global majors that rely more heavily on the price of oil. In addition, several top oil...
Energy IndustryInvestorPlace

7 Best Oil Stocks to Buy Coming Out of the July OPEC Meeting

There’s a kerfuffle going on right now with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as they struggle to come to agreement on oil production levels for the remainder of this year. The disagreement has thrown oil stocks up in the air. The energy alliance, often referred to as...
Energy Industrymarketpulse.com

Oil rebounds post EIA report, Gold rally stalls

Crude prices rebounded after the EIA crude oil inventory report confirmed another significant draw as gasoline demand surged to a record high. The Moya household vacation to Bethany Beach, Delaware happily contributed to the robust demand. Oil bulls did take some caution to the 200,000 bpd rise in US production and lower refinery utilization.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The beginning of the end for Big Oil

This article has been edited from its original version. It was originally published in its entirety in the International Monetary Fund's Summer 2021 issue of Finance & Development magazine. Rabah Arezki is chief economist at the African Development Bank and a senior fellow at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government. Per Magnus Nysveen is senior partner and head of analysis at Rystad Energy. The opinions expressed in this commentary are their own.
Energy Industrythedallasnews.net

Crude Oil and Natural Gas Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants BP, Shell, Exxon Mobil, Saudi Aramco

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Crude Oil and Natural Gas Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Crude Oil and Natural Gas market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Energy IndustryPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

OPEC and Big Oil's new best friend, Joe Biden

The price of oil surged to $75 a barrel the other day under Joe Biden’s green energy policies. The price was as low as $35 a barrel under Donald Trump because he believed in American energy dominance (“Drill, baby, drill”). So, more oil meant lower prices at the pump. It was effectively a massive, multibillion-dollar tax cut for lower- and middle-income earners of tens of billions of dollars a year.
Trafficrigzone.com

Oil Prices in Flux as OPEC+ Remains Deadlocked

(Bloomberg) -- Oil prices continued to swirl as traders tried to fathom how the clash inside the OPEC+ alliance will play out in global markets. Early in the week, U.S. crude soared to a six-year high near $77 a barrel on fears that OPEC’s failure to agree a production increase would leave markets desperately tight. But the gains soon fizzled on concern that the dispute between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates could splinter the entire alliance and undo its production cuts.
Energy IndustryMidland Reporter-Telegram

U.S. projects modest oil output increase in 2021 despite high prices

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. sees limited domestic oil production growth through next year despite rising oil prices and rebounding demand. Oil explorers will produce 20,000 barrels a day more than previously forecast for this year, at 11.1 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said in a report Wednesday. Output next year was raised 60,000 barrels day to 11.9 million, making it the first upward revision since March. At the same time the agency boosted its price forecast for West Texas Intermediate by $4 a barrel to $65.85 for 2021.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Aramco to Sell More Assets in $Multibillion Push

(Bloomberg) -- The world’s largest oil company, Saudi Aramco, is planning to raise tens of billions of dollars by selling more stakes in its businesses. The Saudi Arabian state-controlled firm created a new team to review its assets last year, soon after the coronavirus pandemic triggered a plunge in energy prices and strained its balance sheet. Aramco raised $12.4 billion by selling leasing rights over oil pipelines to a U.S.-led group of investors in April.
Trafficinvesting.com

U.S. Crude Draws Stop 2-Day Oil Slide, OPEC, Delta Limit Gains

Investing.com - Oil prices recovered from a two-day plunge on Wednesday after data showed a seventh weekly drawdown in U.S. crude inventories. But the market’s upside was limited by worries that global producers may pump beyond agreed quotas as trouble festered within the OPEC+ cartel. Worries that the Delta variant of the Covid-19 may lead to another major breakout of the virus also triggered a risk-off element across markets.
StocksMoney Morning

Exxon Stock Forecast: 45% Growth When Oil Hits $100 a Barrel

With oil prices continuing to rise this year, investors have been hopping on board the Big Oil train. And Exxon stock is leading the way. Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) has attracted strong attention in recent weeks. Since the stock sold off when climate change activists won seats on the board, Exxon shares have recovered nicely.
Trafficinvesting.com

Oil Rangebound as UAE Still Holds Out Against OPEC+ Deal

Investing.com -- Crude oil price drifted sideways in early trading in Europe on Monday, after a weekend of diplomacy conducted both in private and through broadcast media failed to break the deadlock over production policy among the world’s biggest exporters. By 4:50 AM ET (0850 GMT), Brent Crude, the global...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Forbes

Oil Refining’s Four Big Challenges

THE EDGE - SIMON FLOWERS. The oil market is on the mend. Demand will be back at pre-crisis highs by Q4 2022, while a resurgent Brent price and record upstream profitability are good indicators of the success OPEC+ has had with its strategy to rebalance the market. Refining is a...
IndustryCNBC

What the impending rubber 'apocalypse' means for the U.S. economy

Rubber is a critical raw material needed for car tires, personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves, and many more everyday products. Anytime you're going anywhere, you're using rubber. Now, supply chain disruptions have thrown the rubber industry into a tailspin. "We could be on the cusp of a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy