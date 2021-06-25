It's a Great Big World Out There, and It Still Uses a Lot of Oil
It's the Summer of Love, man. No, I have not turned into a hippie. In fact that statement is about as anti-hippie as one could make, as it involves skyrocketing prices - and jumping share prices - for a commodity hippies seem to hate these days, crude oil. As oil prices power through $75/barrel on the Brent benchmark today, some ESG-obsessed, Tesla (TSLA) drivers may be having head explosions. I can't concern myself with that. I invest based on facts, not hero-worship or apocalyptic mythologies.realmoney.thestreet.com