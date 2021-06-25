Cancel
Vail, CO

Vail-based Manna Tree announces new investment and operations team members

By RealVail Staff
realvail.com
 15 days ago

The Vail-based investment firm Manna Tree on Thursday issued the following press release on its recent expansion:. Manna Tree, a Vail, CO-based investment firm committed to improving human health, is pleased to announce it has doubled in size, announcing several additions to its management, investor relations and operations teams. Most notably, Sylvio Petto Neto will join as Director, and Shannon Flahive and Ben Tabah as Vice Presidents.

