State registers highest COVID case increase in a week; More than 100 cases in Philadelphia County

Pennsylvania registered its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a week on Friday when the state Department of Health announced 258 new cases across the state. It is the highest total since 272 were registered on June 18. The statewide total includes five new cases in the Valley: Three in Union County and one each in Northumberland and Snyder counties. Montour County did not have a new case for the second day in a row and the eighth time in the last nine days.