The Child Support Division of the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office establishes and enforces child support orders for custodians of minor children. It also establishes paternity for minor children whose parents are not married to each other at the time of the birth. The Child Support Office has no jurisdiction in matters of visitation and custody. A private attorney must be contacted to assist with those issues. The Boone County Child Support Office has a caseload of over 2000 files and on average collects over $2,000,000 per year in child support payments from non-custodial parents. Helpful information about our program follows: