San Diego, CA

26-Unit Senior Housing Complex in North Park Sells for $5.56 Million

By Editor
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 15 days ago
Apartments at 4024 32nd St. Photo credit: Courtesy, Marcus & Millichap

A 26-unit multifamily property designated for seniors in North Park has been sold for $5.56 million.

Senior Housing Resources, LLC. sold the property, according to their representative, Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a commercial real estate brokerage firm. Bel Vue Terrace Properties, LLC purchased the site.

Orchid Apartments, 4024 32nd St., has eight two-bedroom, one-bath units, 17 one-bedroom, one-bath units and one studio. The site has 12 off-street parking spaces and one loading space, disabled street parking, a clubroom and a communal laundry room.

Carson Trujillo, vice president for investments in Marcus & Millichap’s downtown San Diego office, and Jeff Gould with Lineage Asset Advisors, represented the seller.

Trujillo and Cole Silverman, an investment specialist for Marcus & Millichap, brought in the buyer.

A conditional use permit for the senior housing project states one resident from each unit must be age 55 or over to live in the complex.

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

