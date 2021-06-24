Cancel
Songwriter Diane Warren Saves Escaped Cow From Slaughter

By Jonathan Lloyd
nbcboston.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lone remaining cow on the loose after 40 escaped from a Pico Rivera, California slaughterhouse will be spared and moved to a sanctuary, city officials said Thursday. A deputy located the cow in Whittier Narrows Park, about seven miles north of a meat packing plant two days after the escape. The cow was captured and removed from the park in a trailer.

www.nbcboston.com

La Puente, CAmynewsla.com

Another Cow’s Loose! Escaped Bovine Caught In La Puente

A frightened black cow that was spotted running loose Wednesday morning under the Pomona (60) Freeway in South El Monte was caught in La Puente and taken to an animal shelter, where staff were working to track down her owner. The frightened cow struggled to avoid capture after she was...
ScienceCosmos

Stomach that: Liquid from cow stomachs digests plastic

Bacteria from the stomach of a cow can digest some plastic, removing it from the environment, according to a team of Austrian researchers. The polymers that plastics are made of usually aren’t digestible by ordinary organisms – be they animal, plant or bacteria – meaning the molecules accumulate in the environment very easily. While there has been some success in recent years finding microbes that can digest plastic polymers, the idea has so far been focussed on individual organisms, usually breaking down individual plastics.
Michigan Statearcamax.com

Michigan deputy walks escaped cows 3 miles to their home

(UPI) A Michigan sheriff's deputy responded to a call about eight loose cows wandering in a road and escorted the bovines home -- 3 miles away. The Ingham County Sheriff's Office said its transport unit responded to the report of the cows blocking a road south of Mason because the department's country units were busy with other calls.
Neligh, NENews Channel Nebraska

Save the Bees: Thousands of bees escape in Neligh

NELIGH -- A truck carrying $500,000 worth of bees got stuck in Neligh, allowing just enough time for some of the tiny buzzing bugs to make a break for it. The fire department received a call around 1 p.m. and came to the scene just north of the city, along Highway 14.
Beauty & FashionTribTown.com

Straw hats make summer fashion statement for cowboys

The sign went up in mid-May announcing what those savvy to the fashion world understood. The letters posted outside Country Saddlery in Reddington spelled out the message “It’s official. It’s straw hat season.”. Not being as hip to fashion statements as Cindy Crawford, Calvin Klein or Coco Chanel, I thought...
Missouri StatePosted by
Whiskey Riff

UPDATE: Missouri “Bartender” Who Went Viral For Destroying Military ID Doesn’t Even Work At The Bar

Over the weekend, footage of quite possibly the biggest tool in the world surfaced in Osage Beach, Missouri, on Lake of the Ozarks. You can read the full story HERE, but basically we had an idiot bartender at Loto Lounge berate a group of military members who wanted to get a drink, claiming they were using fake IDs. He then bent one of their IDs in half, called it fake, mocked their “fake” military service, and even said they were “too young to know what 9/11 is.”
Celebritieshawaiinewsnow.com

Terry Hunter reviews L.A. CONFIDENTIAL

If you want to watch something other the thrills offered by summer tent pole movies like the 9th Fast and Furious movie, consider some great feature films from the past that are streaming on Netflix. Made in 1993, WHAT’S EATING GILBERT GRAPE is a sweet, satisfying drama about an unusual family in a small Iowa town. A young Johnny Depp plays Gilbert, a grocery clerk who’s the main caregiver for his younger mentally impaired brother, Arnie, played by an almost unrecognizable Leonardo DiCaprio in a breakthrough performance that earned him an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor. The highly entertaining RAIN MAN (1998) won four Oscars including Best Picture. Dustin Hoffman took the Best Actor award for his convincing performance as an autistic savant, Raymond Babbitt, older brother of Tom Cruise who plays wheeler dealer, Charlie Babbitt. Much to Charlie’s dismay, their father left all his money to Raymond who lives in an institution. So Charlie kidnaps his brother, determined to take him to L.A. and find a way to get his hands on that money. Directed by Clint Eastwood in 2003, MYSTIC RIVER is a powerful, intense crime drama. Sean Penn won best actor as Jimmy, an ex-con who now runs a convenience store. When his daughter is found murdered, his anguish know no limits. Tim Robbins won best supporting actor as Dave, Jimmy’s old friend and neighbor. As a young boy, Dave was kidnapped and sexually abused for several days—and Robbins’ performance shows how that trauma haunts him still.
Family RelationshipsSlate

Help! I Was Involved in a Deadly Accident. The Family Is Lying About What Happened.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. I was sober: Just over a decade ago, I was involved in a road accident that resulted in the death of a child. A (very thorough) investigation ruled that I was not in any way at fault. I was extremely upset to discover, therefore, that one of the child’s family members recently posted a memorial in which they referred to the child’s death being due to a drunk driver.
Posted by
Thomas Smith

Watch Victoria's Secret Karen Allegedly Assault a Black Woman, Break Down, and Then Chase Her Around the Store

Still from video via MAMA AFRICA MUSLIMAH on YouTube. In an incident captured on the popular video app Tik Tok, a video appears to show a White woman at a Victoria’s Secret store in the Short Hills Mall in Millburn, New Jersey allegedly attack or attempt to attack a Black woman, and then feign a breakdown upon realizing she is being recorded, before allegedly becoming confrontational.
Spokane, WAPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Marshall Escaped, So He Rang The Doorbell to Get Back Inside

A very, very good boy named Marshall escaped from his house in Spokane, Washington, one night, but immediately realized his mistake and wanted to get back inside. The only problem was that he's not exactly human, meaning he doesn't have hands to open the door. In fact, he's a Golden Retriever, not a velociraptor, but that didn't mean he wasn't smart enough to think outside the box.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Three Men with Three Sandwiches on a Cliff

Today's jokes are all about people eating sandwiches, including three men who did not want their sandwiches and a celebrity trying the best sandwich in the world. One day, three men are sitting down to their lunch. They all have the same thing - a sandwich - and they are all very upset about it.

