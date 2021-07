Steven Miles is the owner of the new small business Pinhoti Printing in Heflin, as well as a record aficionado whose personal collection is close to 2,000 albums. On July 17, you may find him at a record store near you celebrating this year’s second Record Store Day. Record stores in the area listed as participating in Record Store Day are CD Cellar in Anniston, Cosmic Debris in Gadsden, Renaissance Records in Birmingham and Seasick Records in Birmingham. To find out more about Record Store Day or to find a participating location in other areas, visit recordstoreday.com.