Beverly Nguyen Is Taking Her Homewares to Rockefeller Center

By Sydney Gor e
architecturaldigest.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Beverly Nguyen opened the pop-up homewares shop BEVERLY'S on New York's Lower East Side this past April, she didn't anticipate it would become one of the hottest spots in town. As trendy downtowners clamored for pepper grinders, wooden spoons, brooms, and cast iron pots (much of it sourced from the primarily Asian-owned restaurant supply stores in nearby Chinatown whose businesses had suffered during the pandemic) the seasoned fashion stylist couldn't seem to keep people out of the space. Of course, that was Beverly's intention all along—for people to come in, hang out, and maybe even fall in love while they shop.

