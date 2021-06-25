Beverly Nguyen Is Taking Her Homewares to Rockefeller Center

Buy now for unlimited access and all of the benefits that only members get to experience. In what felt like an overnight shift, the “virtual” descriptor that for a year-plus preceded the meetings and events filling the agendas of industry pros has nearly vanished. But it only takes a few IRL appointments to realize that the workload that was manageable in a remote setting isn’t as easy to maintain when accommodating events away from the office. “People are really taking stock of what’s important, with how they spend their money, how they spend their time, and really just being more conscientious about life,” says interior designer Brad Ford.