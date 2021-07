Don't disagree with you on it that it comes down to the flatstick. Always does. Not saying they're not long enough to compete... Just saying (and I use Dustin Johnson or dechambeau sp as an example) he's not that good of a putter. Or at least not a Ben Crenshaw but he bombs them out there and has some short approach shots and kick in birdies. He can usually score well most times on the par 5's.