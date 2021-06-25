Here are all the combined no-hitters in major league history

Marquez (7-6) earned the win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday, tossing a nine-inning shutout in which he allowed one hit and one walk while striking out five. The veteran right-hander took a no-hitter into the ninth inning before Ka'ai Tom broke up the bid for history with a single to center field. Marquez stayed in the game after the hit and quickly induced a double play before finishing off the shutout by getting Adam Frazier to ground out. Colorado's ace was extremely efficient in the outing, needing only 92 pitches -- 65 of which were strikes -- to hurl the second shutout of his career. For good measure, Marquez helped his own cause at the dish, collecting a pair of doubles and an RBI while crossing the plate twice. He has bounced back from a difficult appearance against the Reds on June 12 during which he yielded eight earned runs with a three-start stretch in which he has given up only one run over 23 innings. He'll carry a 3.62 ERA into his next outing, which is tentatively slated to take place Sunday at home versus St. Louis.