Three NBA head coaching vacancies are filled. The Wizards aren’t one of them, but their rumored targets and others are still available.

The days of an NBA team dominating the entire league behind the effort of just one or two players have been replaced by fluid, dynamic offenses involving the bulk of the roster. But watching the Washington Wizards during the 2020-21 season required second-guessing reality and questioning whether you were somehow trapped in the past. The offense was often disassociated from the potential it had, to the point where it hurt the team’s development. And no player on the team suffered more from it than rookie Deni Avdija.