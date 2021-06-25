B1G 2021, Maryland Potluck #2: RON ZOOK. STUFFED HAM.

So here we are at the start of year three four five of the P.J. Fleck era at Minnesota, and the over-caffeinated ball of energy is 26-19 overall, 15-19 in the Big Ten. We broke the stupid streak against wisconsin. We’ve also beat Nebraska three times. And while it isn’t as good as wiping that dumb smirk of Kirk Ferentz’s face just once, it’s still pretty nice. Bowl wins over Georgia Tech and Auburn have been fun. The program under Fleck has had a 1st round NFL draft pick in Rashod Bateman, who is arguably the greatest WR in the history of the program. 7 more players have been drafted over the past 3 years, and at least one offensive lineman will be selected next year. When that happens, it’ll be the first time a Gopher OL has been drafted since 2006. (I don’t feel the need to bury Tim Brewster or Jerry Kill much more, but for a B1G program to not have an OL drafted for 15 years is completely unacceptable.)