Orlando City vs. Inter Miami CF: Preview, How to Watch, TV Info, Live Stream, Lineups, Match Thread, and More

In the five seasons of Atlanta United’s existence, it’s not faced a player availability situation as dire as the one it’s facing starting Thursday at Nashville SC. We already know that Emerson Hyndman is done with the year with an ACL. Three players—Brad Guzan, George Bello, and Miles Robinson—are with the U.S. men’s national team at the Gold Cup, while Ezequiel Barco is set to join the Argentina U-23s at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. And if it stopped there, it might be OK. But five others, specifially Alan Franco, Jürgen Damm, Josef Martinez, Matheus Rossetto, and Santiago Sosa, are listed as questionable, with Martinez trending in the direction of “out”.