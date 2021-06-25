Cancel
Orlando City vs. Inter Miami CF: Preview, How to Watch, TV Info, Live Stream, Lineups, Match Thread, and More

By Michael Citro
The Mane Land
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to your match thread for a Friday night Tropic Thunder match-up between Orlando City (5-1-3, 18 points) and the team’s Publix Enemies, Inter Miami CF (2-5-2, 8 points), at the nearly vowel-lessly named DRV PNK Stadium. It’s the first of three scheduled meetings this season and the only one set in South Florida. The Herons will visit Exploria Stadium on Aug. 4 and 27.

www.themaneland.com
