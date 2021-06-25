Orlando City vs. Inter Miami CF: Preview, How to Watch, TV Info, Live Stream, Lineups, Match Thread, and More
Welcome to your match thread for a Friday night Tropic Thunder match-up between Orlando City (5-1-3, 18 points) and the team’s Publix Enemies, Inter Miami CF (2-5-2, 8 points), at the nearly vowel-lessly named DRV PNK Stadium. It’s the first of three scheduled meetings this season and the only one set in South Florida. The Herons will visit Exploria Stadium on Aug. 4 and 27.www.themaneland.com