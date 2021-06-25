State police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man in Southington

(Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

By Sanchali Singh

(SOUTHINGTON, Conn.) Connecticut State Police said troopers are investigating a farm area in Southington after a suspect fled a shooting that took place on Interstate 84 near the Waterbury/Cheshire town line, according to NECN .

State police said on Twitter that they are collaborating with the Wolcott and Southington police departments to investigate the area of Rogers Orchards, located at 336 Long Bottom Rd. in Southington.

Police asked people to avoid the area and not leave their homes, as the suspect hasn’t been found and is said to be “armed and dangerous.”

The interstate shooting took place Friday morning. NBC Connecticut reported that troopers responded to Exit 26 on the highway after the shooting injured three people.

Police said the suspect is a 31-year-old man who is believed to have dark facial hair and potentially a beard.

If the suspect is spotted, police said to not approach and immediately call 911.