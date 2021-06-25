Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

State police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man in Southington

Posted by 
Fairfield County Charter
Fairfield County Charter
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LNLbe_0afDU1kB00
(Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

By Sanchali Singh

(SOUTHINGTON, Conn.) Connecticut State Police said troopers are investigating a farm area in Southington after a suspect fled a shooting that took place on Interstate 84 near the Waterbury/Cheshire town line, according to NECN.

State police said on Twitter that they are collaborating with the Wolcott and Southington police departments to investigate the area of Rogers Orchards, located at 336 Long Bottom Rd. in Southington.

Police asked people to avoid the area and not leave their homes, as the suspect hasn’t been found and is said to be “armed and dangerous.”

The interstate shooting took place Friday morning. NBC Connecticut reported that troopers responded to Exit 26 on the highway after the shooting injured three people.

Police said the suspect is a 31-year-old man who is believed to have dark facial hair and potentially a beard.

If the suspect is spotted, police said to not approach and immediately call 911.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield County, CT
959
Followers
517
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fairfield County Charter has all the latest news from across Fairfield County in the state’s southwestern corner. Stay updated on statewide news, COVID-19 changes, feel-good stories and more.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southington, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Wolcott, CT
City
Southington, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Armed And Dangerous#Connecticut State Police#Necn#Twitter#Nbc Connecticut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy