Exclusive: Hayden Christensen In Talks For Darth Vader Series

When Star Wars was released in 1977, it hinted at a story of an order of powerful knights who once protected the galaxy but were hunted down by the evil Galactic Empire at some time in the past. By the time of A New Hope, the Jedi were nothing more than a myth, one that Luke Skywalker was fascinated with because he learned that his father was once a Jedi. Obi-Wan Kenobi told Luke that Darth Vader, the Empire’s powerful Sith enforcer, hunted down the Jedi, killing Luke’s father among many others. But once man couldn’t destroy all the Jedi across the entire galaxy. So how did all the Jedi die, and how many of them survived?