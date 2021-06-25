Exclusive: Hayden Christensen In Talks For Darth Vader Series
Outside of when the original movies came out 30 or so years ago, has there ever been a better time to be a Star Wars fan than right now? We are being treated to so many amazing developments in this franchise and the hits keep right on coming. Giant Freakin Robot has it from our trusted and proven source that there is another show in the works. Apparently, Hayden Christensen is in talks to star in his own Darth Vader series after they wrap up the story in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi. Man, what a time to be a Star Wars fan.www.giantfreakinrobot.com