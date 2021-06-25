Moravia Middle School is recognized for national honor for the fifth time

Moravia Middle School has been designated as the “School to Watch” for the fifth time by the Essential Elements program.

The Essential Elements program is a national program that identifies middle schools that excel at sticking to a rigorous set of criteria and always continue to improve. Schools apply for the honor and after three years reapply to see if they meet the criteria for the recognition again.

The program is run by the New York State Department of Education in partnership with the New York State Middle School Association, the New York State United Teachers union as well as other organizations.

