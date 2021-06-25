Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moravia, NY

Moravia Middle School is recognized for national honor for the fifth time

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41T5zK_0afDTaOS00

Moravia Middle School has been designated as the “School to Watch” for the fifth time by the Essential Elements program.

The Essential Elements program is a national program that identifies middle schools that excel at sticking to a rigorous set of criteria and always continue to improve. Schools apply for the honor and after three years reapply to see if they meet the criteria for the recognition again.

The program is run by the New York State Department of Education in partnership with the New York State Middle School Association, the New York State United Teachers union as well as other organizations.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moravia, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Schools#Morning Edition#Moravia Middle School#Essential Elements#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
iPad
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy