Auburn man returns to state prison over Ghost Gun case

Auburn resident, Scott A. Corey Sr., was sentenced to 6 1/2 years in state prison after pleading guilty in April to all charges that accused him of possessing illegal drugs and a loaded ghost gun.

Ghost guns are guns with no serial number.

In July of 2020 a search warrant was issued at Corey’s place of residence, 8 Delevan St., where he was living in a garage. Police recovered the ghost gun, a small amount of the synthetic drug molly, scales and $200 in cash.

His charges included second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm, all felonies.

He was additionally charged with possession or sale of a mislabeled dangerous substance which is a violation.

He was indicted on all charges as well as second-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

The connection between Corey’s charges at his residence and the murder of Joshua Poole which occurred there, were noted during court proceedings. Four men are currently facing murder charges for Poole’s death.

Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann suggested to be sentenced to 8 years in prison due to the seriousness of his crimes, while Rome Canzano, Corey’s defense attorney, asked to stick to the original sentencing plan.

Judge Leone ended up handing down a sentence of six and a half years in prison with five years of post release supervision.

