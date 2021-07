Doses of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines can be “mixed and matched” to generate a strong immune response against Covid-19 – though a third booster jab may not be needed for the foreseeable future, two new studies have shown.A third study has separately demonstrated that the mRNA vaccines are capable of generating immunological “memory” cells that remember the Sars-CoV-2 virus and offer another layer of defence that may provide protection that lasts for years.Together, the research adds to the growing belief that the current generation of vaccines may not need to be updated to target the new variants. For now,...