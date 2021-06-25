Cancel
Pa. senator’s crash-related speeding ticket prompts him to try to change the law

By Jan Murphy
State Sen. Mike Regan may have chosen not to challenge his speeding ticket in court but he intends to try to present his a case to a jury of his peers: his fellow lawmakers. Regan, R-Cumberland/York counties, is seeking support for a proposed bill that would change a state law pertaining to speeding violations to say that police cannot presume a driver was speeding if a crash occurs.

