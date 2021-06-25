How to Watch 48th Annual Daytime Emmys Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences presents the 48th Annual Daytime Emmys on Friday, June 25. This event won’t be back to normal quite yet this year, but the 2022 awards show should be held live. This year will feature a hybrid of live and pre-recorded content with studio segments, remote presentations, and pre-recorded acceptance speeches. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.thestreamable.com