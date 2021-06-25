Cancel
How to Watch 48th Annual Daytime Emmys Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Cover picture for the articleThe National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences presents the 48th Annual Daytime Emmys on Friday, June 25. This event won’t be back to normal quite yet this year, but the 2022 awards show should be held live. This year will feature a hybrid of live and pre-recorded content with studio segments, remote presentations, and pre-recorded acceptance speeches. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Related
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...
TV ShowsPosted by
9to5Mac

Apple TV+ nominated for 25 different Daytime Emmy Awards

Apple TV+ original productions continue to receive critical acclaim. Apple’s streaming platform for movies and TV shows was nominated today for 19 Daytime Emmy Awards, in addition to the previously announced six nominations, resulting in 25 nominations this year. The Daytime Emmy Awards choose and recognize the best shows in...
TV & VideosVulture

Which Free Streaming Services Should You Be Using?

If the high price of streaming has got you feeling low, here’s a reason to rejoice: You don’t have to pay a single digital dime to get access to thousands of hours of movies and TV shows, served up on-demand or via virtual channels. This magical solution to subscription fatigue is something folks in TV land call FAST — free, ad-supported television. Basically, FAST platforms offer a mash-up of the endless variety offered by cable TV and the “free” part of over-the-air broadcast networks such NBC or ABC. Wanna watch old episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation or a so-so J. Lo movie from 10 years ago? You can probably find it via FAST, and the only catch is, you’ll have to put up with some annoying commercials (but a lot fewer than you’ll find on regular TV).
TV & Videosthestreamable.com

How to Watch The ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Series Premiere Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

A reboot of the 2007’s Gossip Girl series is about to hit HBO Max and it’s going to be a wild party for the Upper East Siders. Get ready for 10 hour-long episodes starring a new generation of young, elite prep school teens inundated with celebrities, parasocial relationships, and media influencers. You can stream the new Gossip Girl on HBO Max starting Thursday, July 8. You can watch it with HBO Max.
ElectronicsMacdaily News

Roku Voice Remote Pro blessed with dedicated Apple TV+ button

The Roku Voice Remote Pro works with all of the company’s players and Roku TV models dating back to 2017. It’s available to order from roku.com today and, in America, the Roku Voice Remote Pro sports dedicated buttons for Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, and Hulu. (Previous versions of its remotes have included buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Sling TV.)
ElectronicsPosted by
TheWrap

Apple Strikes Deal With Roku for Apple TV+ Button on Remotes

In an effort to drive more viewers to its streaming service, Apple is now paying to have an Apple TV+ button on Roku’s newest remotes. The agreement between the two sides was first reported by The Verge back in April, but the first look at Roku’s updated remote hit the company’s website on Wednesday morning. The Apple TV+ button sits alongside buttons for streaming rivals Netflix, Hulu and Disney+.
Technologymediapost.com

Roku, Amazon Dominate As Apple TV Rounds Third

We hear a lot about Roku and Amazon running neck and neck as the leaders in streaming video distribution -- each with around a 35% market share. A recent estimate from Parks Associates says Apple TV is in third place -- at a 12% share. Google Chromecast is next at 8%.
Tennisthestreamable.com

How to Watch 2021 Wimbledon Women’s Final Online Live For Free Without Cable

The women’s side of the 2021 Wimbledon Finals bracket is set. Aussie Ashleigh Barty, the top-seeded competitor in this year’s tournament, will face 8-seeded Czech Republic representative Karolina Pliskova in a match of two women looking for their first Wimbledon title. The women’s singles championship starts off the festivities on Saturday, June 10, at 9 AM ET on ESPN.
MusicRedbook

The 11 Best Apple TV+ Shows to Watch Tonight

A decent amount of time has passed between the Big Apple TV+ launch and now. At this point, the streaming service is practically an oldie, with a whole slew of other apps and channels that have moved into the streaming game since Apple announced it would wade into the world of original content. That also means we have a wider selection of series to choose from. Back in the days of its launch, there were the big introductory five: The Morning Show and See and For All Mankind had people buzzing about what big names Apple could draw in for future projects.
TV & VideosCNET

Best live TV streaming service for cutting cable

A lot of people may have considered cutting the cable cord but there's always that one show or channel that keeps them from taking the plunge. Enter live TV streaming services. These streaming services allow you to keep the familiar TV channels you love, as well as live sports (including NBA basketball and major league baseball) plus local and national news. All this with just an inexpensive streaming device -- no cable box or antenna required.
TV & Videosthestreamable.com

DEAL ALERT: Get Your First Month of 15+ Streaming Services For Just $0.99 (Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, BET+, and More)

If you’ve been looking to try a new streaming service, The Roku Channel is offering an incredible deal. For just $0.99 per month for your first month, you can subscribe to more than 15 different streaming services including Showtime, STARZ, AMC+, and Cinemax (a full list is below). The offer is only valid until July 18th, so you don’t have much time to save.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

3 Reasons to Watch ‘Schmigadoon!’ on Apple TV+

The warmhearted series Schmigadoon! is refreshingly original, even as it takes inspiration from Golden Age musicals. Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key (above) star as a bickering couple who hike across a bridge into the song-and-dance land of Schmigadoon. They can’t leave until they’ve found true love. Here’s why you’ll be...
Sarasota, FLthestreamable.com

How to Watch The Weather Channel’s Hurricane Elsa Coverage Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

Hurricane Elsa has been moving along the west coast of Florida over the course of the day on Tuesday. By late Tuesday, it was nearing the Sarasota and Tampa areas with sustained top wind speeds of 75 mph. Hurricane warnings and Tropical Storm watches have been extended along the Gulf and Atlantic coastal areas northward from Florida into Georgia and the Carolinas.
Behind Viral VideosPhone Arena

YouTube TV adds three new channels, but they cost $4.99 each

YouTube TV has already increased subscription prices a couple of times in just one year. When it doesn't do that, Google's streaming service is adding new channels and features to its offering for which customers must pay extra. Less than two weeks ago, YouTube TV introduced the 4K Plus add-on...

