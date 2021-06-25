Apple TV+ has a new 'Schmigadoon!' trailer to share before July 16 premiere

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ has shared a trailer for the upcoming musical comedy Schmigadoon!. The show will premiere on July 16. The show already looks like a laugh, especially if you're a fan of musicals. If not, maybe just watch the trailer anyway. Who knows, it might change your mind!. A parody...

Apple TV+’s ‘Foundation’ Releases Epic New Teaser Trailer, Premiere Date

It’s been over a year since Apple TV+ released a behind the scenes/featurette teaser for their highly anticipated sci-fi adaptation Foundation. And now, we’re not just getting a real, full trailer for the epic series, we also know the Foundation premiere date: September 24, 2021 on Apple TV+. Based on...
Trapped in a Musical Town - Apple's 'Schmigadoon!' Series Trailer

"We're smart, we found our way out of Ikea. We'll find our way out of here." Apple has released an official trailer for Schmigadoon!, a wacky fun musical comedy series debuting this July on the streaming service. In this parody of 1940s musicals, backpacking couple Melissa and Josh get trapped in "Schmigadoon", a magical town filled with singing and dancing townspeople, and learn they can’t leave without finding true love—which they thought they already had. This is a clever concept, and it's going to be so amusing to see them play with this as a series! All of the episodes are directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, only adding to the potential for this to be incredible. Schmigadoon! stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as the couple Melissa & Josh, who come across the wonderfully talented Fred Armisen, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit. As goofy as this whole setup is, this actually looks like amusing and east to enjoy musical fun.
Isaac Asimov's 'Foundation' to premiere on Apple TV+ September 24

A new, two-minute-long trailer has landed on YouTube, giving sci-fi fans a peek into what the series has in store before it premieres on Apple TV+ later this year. The series is based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, which follows a group of exiles on a journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization.
Apple TV Releases Gripping Second Trailer for Upcoming Sci-Fi Series 'Foundation'

On Monday, Apple TV+ simultaneously revealed the worldwide premiere date and new trailer for its highly anticipated original series Foundation. The new series marks the first on-screen adaptation of Issaac Asimov’s award-winning novel under the same name. David S. Goyer, known for writing screenplays for the Blade trilogy, The Dark...
Documentary film ‘All Things Bakelite’ premieres June 29th on Apple TV+

“All Things Bakelite,” the third documentary feature from Director John Maher (“Throw it Down”), will arrive on Apple TV+ and other digital platforms on June 29th worldwide. In partnership with Bitmax, Executive Producer Hugh Karraker is bringing his great-grandfather Leo Baekeland’s story to six continents via streaming platforms iTunes, Apple TV+, Google Play, YouTube, and VUDU.
Mythic Quest Season 3 release date, plot, trailer, cast, for the Apple TV comedy

How many butt holes do you think Pootie Shoe would give Mythic Quest Season 2? I want to say: Five out of five. Arguably one of the most underrated TV comedies of the streaming age, Mythic Quest has wrapped an incredible second season on Apple TV+. With the creators logged off (for now), many questions remain unanswered about what’s next for Ian, Poppy, and the rest of the overworked employees at Mythic Quest HQ. But will there be a third season of Mythic Quest?
‘Foundation’ Trailer: Apple TV+ Brings Isaac Asimov’S Epic Sci-Fi Saga from To Life

Ever since the massive success of HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” competitors have searched far and wide for similarly epic intellectual property to adapt into a mega-popular television series. “Foundation,” based on the influential novels by iconic sci-fi author Isaac Asimov, is the latest attempt by Apple TV+ to fill that void. The books are said to have inspired Frank Herbert to write “Dune” and George Lucas to create “Star Wars.” If it lands with audiences, this series looks ambitious enough visually and thematically to serve as one of the streamer’s major cornerstones.
Apple TV+ has Asimov sci-fi classic Foundation: Could it be this good?

There’s a TV show coming to Apple TV+ in September of 2021 that goes by the name of Foundation. The show Foundation how has a pair of teaser trailers that’ll excite your brain and entice you to join the Apple TV+ universe, starting with an intriguing description of the basic plot. “The Galactic Empire has brought peace to thousands of … Continue reading
July TV Premieres: 21 New Shows to Look Out for This Month

Imagine, if you will, a time not too long ago when the heart of summer was a pause in the TV calendar. With the sun high overhead, people would flock to pools and beaches and other places to cool off. Networks would be regrouping for the fall programming resurgence while conceding to the power of the movie blockbuster.
Foundation Apple TV trailer changes the books in one major way

Television’s next science-fiction epic is almost upon us. And Apple’s ambitious take on Isaac Asimov’s Foundation series, premiering September 24 this year, looks like it will at least be a philosophically faithful adaptation of the source material, though the TV series is taking creative liberties elsewhere. You’ve got revolutionary Hari...
Apple TV+ comedy 'Trying' trailer features behind the scenes chats with cast

A new trailer from the cast of Apple TV+ comedy "Trying" gives audiences a sneak peek into the characters and the actors who play them. The two-minute video, dubbed "Guide to Life," features a sit-down with some of the actors who portray characters from the series. Each actor offers a little insight into their characters' motivations and struggles in season two.
Yellowstone Season Four Trailer Confirms New Episodes Premiere Soon

The Paramount Network has released the first trailer for Yellowstone season four and with it confirmed that the waiy for new episodes will be over soon. Though no specific date is revealed in the footage, the trailer for the new season confirms that the show returns this fall and will seemingly premiere in November according to a report from Deadline. They also report that the previously announced prequel series in development for the Paramount+ streaming service "will begin production late summer in Texas." That series will be set way back in 1883 and seemingly not feature Kevin Costner's John Dutton. Check out the Yellowstone season four trailer below!
Schmigadoon! Is Something to Sing About on Apple TV+

We here at Paste TV love to joke about whether or not a show is rated for someone. For example, merely the photos of hybrid human/animal babies from Netflix’s Sweet Tooth screamed “No thank you! Rated ‘Not for Amy!’”. But perhaps there’s not a show rated. for me than Apple...

