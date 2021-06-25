Senator Kirsten Gillibrand works to create a national adoption and foster care home assessment

New York State Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is supporting the National Adoption and Foster Care Home Study Act of 2021.

By creating a national standard for adoption and foster care families across the country, it helps fix inconsistencies between states and their requirements.

Home studies are a requirement for any family wishing to adopt or foster children, and while the studies are designed to find appropriate homes, the standards vary between states.

The legislation will create a research based National Adoption and Foster Care Home Study assessment standard and states implementing it would be eligible for funding. It will develop and secure a database that allows child welfare agencies throughout the country to efficiently and effectively match children and families. It would also institute regular independent evaluations of the assessments standard and database.

