Senator Kirsten Gillibrand works to create a national adoption and foster care home assessment

FingerLakes1.com
 15 days ago
New York State Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is supporting the National Adoption and Foster Care Home Study Act of 2021.

By creating a national standard for adoption and foster care families across the country, it helps fix inconsistencies between states and their requirements.

Home studies are a requirement for any family wishing to adopt or foster children, and while the studies are designed to find appropriate homes, the standards vary between states.

The legislation will create a research based National Adoption and Foster Care Home Study assessment standard and states implementing it would be eligible for funding. It will develop and secure a database that allows child welfare agencies throughout the country to efficiently and effectively match children and families. It would also institute regular independent evaluations of the assessments standard and database.

