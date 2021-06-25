Rochester Regional Health works to create an all-inclusive workplace with pronouns on badges

This week, the Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Office for Rochester Regional Health began handing out badge backers that allow workers to display their preferred pronouns.

This will work to promote an inclusive work environment and improve patient care.

Director of Diversity, Ebony Caldwell, for Rochester Regional Health explained that when patients see that staff understand the importance of pronouns, it can help them feel more comfortable well establishing an all around better understanding of the importance of pronouns.

