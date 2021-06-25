Cancel
Rochester, NY

Rochester Regional Health works to create an all-inclusive workplace with pronouns on badges

FingerLakes1.com
This week, the Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Office for Rochester Regional Health began handing out badge backers that allow workers to display their preferred pronouns.

This will work to promote an inclusive work environment and improve patient care.

Director of Diversity, Ebony Caldwell, for Rochester Regional Health explained that when patients see that staff understand the importance of pronouns, it can help them feel more comfortable well establishing an all around better understanding of the importance of pronouns.

FingerLakes1.com

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

