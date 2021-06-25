Cancel
Fort Sill, OK

State sees early summer spike in COVID-19 cases

Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of declining coronavirus cases, Oklahoma is seeing a small, early summer spike as public health officials want more labs and hospitals to send samples to test for virus variants. The seven-day average of new cases rose to 196 on Friday after dipping below 100 earlier this month. Several...

www.examiner-enterprise.com
