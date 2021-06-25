Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Texan Voters Unsure If State Can Tackle Power Grid Issues

By Nicole Johnson
Daily Cougar Online
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Winter Storm Uri hit, many Texans lost power from February 14-20, resulting in losses of lives and economic activity, and damages to their homes that for some are still not completely repaired. Now, four months later as demand for electricity has increased at the start of the summer amid tight supply, Texans continue to prioritize improvements to the power grid, albeit with doubt as to whether the Texas Legislature and Governor can get the job done.

uh.edu
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Business
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Industry
Houston, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Grid#Electric Power#Renewable Energy#Sustainable Energy#Texans#The Texas Legislature#Uh Energy#Republicans#Democrats#Independents#Co Director#Survey Research Institute#Ercot#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Solar Power
Related
Virginia StateNBC News

Statues of Confederate generals come down in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Statues honoring two Confederate generals were taken down Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups stormed the Virginia college town to protect it. The removal of the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson "is one small step closer to the...
MLBABC News

Dad of Nats' Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich at Giants game

SAN FRANCISCO -- Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco on Saturday. Ross, dad of veteran pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the Giants and Washington Nationals, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman's airways.
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
UFCPosted by
Fox News

Dustin Poirier's wife gets last laugh in Conor McGregor feud

Dustin Poirier’s wife, Jolie, sent a one-finger salute to Conor McGregor as the Irishman sat on the mat while trainers tended to his injured leg after UFC 264 on Saturday night. McGregor had brought Poirier’s wife into his trash-talking in the days leading up to the bout. He shared videos...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope makes first public appearance since intestinal surgery

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since undergoing surgery to correct a “severe” narrowing of his colon. Francis walked out onto a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital to lead his weekly prayer in front of hundreds of people, CBS News reports. He was joined on the balcony by some children who are also hospitalized at Gemelli.

Comments / 1

Community Policy