Ready for more? The Crown has captivated viewers since its first season dropped in November 2016 — and the drama is showing no signs of slowing down. The Netflix hit began by recounting the story of Queen Elizabeth II and her decades-long reign, as well as her marriage to Prince Philip, who died in April 2021. As the series continued, new story lines were introduced, including the whirlwind romance and messy split between Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana. With the show rapidly approaching the modern era, creator Peter Morgan has carefully mapped out the topics covered in the upcoming fifth season.